Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) is 26.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.86 and a high of $7.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MTP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $1574.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.85% off the consensus price target high of $1574.74 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.85% higher than the price target low of $1574.74 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.37, the stock is -12.42% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -14.75% at the moment leaves the stock 18.93% off its SMA200. MTP registered -21.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5121 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0957.

The stock witnessed a -3.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.06%, and is -17.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.39% over the week and 13.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 174.94% and -66.48% from its 52-week high.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Midatech Pharma plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $240k over the same period..

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Midatech Pharma plc (MTP), with 16.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 3.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.61M, and float is at 6.32M with Short Float at 1.72%. Institutions hold 3.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.42% of the MTP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 84695.0 shares valued at $0.16 million to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft which holds 40797.0 shares representing 0.32% and valued at over $76290.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 18786.0 with a market value of $35129.0.