New Big Money Means Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

154 institutions hold shares in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX), with 269.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 68.54% while institutional investors hold 89.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 393.30M, and float is at 123.71M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 28.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 15.61 million shares valued at $157.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.97% of the SHLX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 11.56 million shares valued at $116.57 million to account for 2.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 9.34 million shares representing 2.38% and valued at over $94.18 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 7.83 million with a market value of $78.91 million.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) is 14.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $18.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHLX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.59% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is 2.32% and 5.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 3.99% off its SMA200. SHLX registered -37.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.31.

The stock witnessed a 4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.58%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.79. Profit margin for the company is 84.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.28% and -38.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $129.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Muratta Lori M. SEC filings show that Muratta Lori M bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $7.04 per share for a total of $70400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12960.0 shares.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Carsten Shawn J. bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $6.59 per share for $26360.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15500.0 shares of the SHLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Carsten Shawn J. acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $8.58 for $34320.0. The insider now directly holds 11,500 shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX).

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -56.32% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.