New Big Money Means The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,522 institutions hold shares in The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.24% while institutional investors hold 83.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 426.00M, and float is at 422.33M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 82.99% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.55 million shares valued at $5.0 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.92% of the PNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.68 million shares valued at $3.98 billion to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 26.39 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $3.93 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 18.67 million with a market value of $2.78 billion.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is 16.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.41 and a high of $172.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNC stock was last observed hovering at around $170.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.7% off its average median price target of $166.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.23% off the consensus price target high of $179.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -21.99% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.22, the stock is 10.32% and 13.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.45 million and changing 1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 41.13% off its SMA200. PNC registered 16.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $156.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $130.10.

The stock witnessed a 13.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.94%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.01% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) has around 50017 employees, a market worth around $71.89B and $11.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 62.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.13% and 0.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.6 with sales reaching $4.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) Insider Activity

A total of 129 insider transactions have happened at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 71 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Larrimer Karen L., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Larrimer Karen L. sold 3,770 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $164.70 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30409.0 shares.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Fallon Kieran John (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $163.52 per share for $20440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9199.0 shares of the PNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Fallon Kieran John (Executive Vice President) disposed off 125 shares at an average price of $159.59 for $19949.0. The insider now directly holds 7,753 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC).

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is trading 35.16% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -19.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.47.