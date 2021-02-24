New Big Money Means Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

494 institutions hold shares in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), with 11.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.34% while institutional investors hold 99.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.31M, and float is at 111.65M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 90.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 12.54 million shares valued at $545.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.21% of the TOL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.48 million shares valued at $542.45 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.09 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $438.47 million, while FMR, LLC holds 8.11% of the shares totaling 9.96 million with a market value of $432.8 million.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is 24.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.28 and a high of $56.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TOL stock was last observed hovering at around $53.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.06% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -35.57% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.23, the stock is 1.19% and 11.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 1.08% at the moment leaves the stock 28.63% off its SMA200. TOL registered 15.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.59.

The stock witnessed a 6.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.80%, and is 0.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $6.54B and $7.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 308.36% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Toll Brothers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $1.35B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.10% in year-over-year returns.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Connor Martin P., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Connor Martin P. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $55.75 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47830.0 shares.

Toll Brothers Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Yearley Douglas C. Jr. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $56.00 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the TOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Connor Martin P. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,400 shares at an average price of $54.76 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 47,830 shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL).

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 1.48% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 26.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.