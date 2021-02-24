Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) on Track to Reach $8.50 in a Year

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is 52.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $9.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OXBR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.35% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 66.35% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.86, the stock is -14.84% and 13.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -19.66% at the moment leaves the stock 71.93% off its SMA200. OXBR registered 90.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8761 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9310.

The stock witnessed a 24.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.33%, and is -25.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.43% over the week and 22.94% over the month.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $16.85M and $1.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 286.49% and -70.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.70% this year.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR), with 2.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.38% while institutional investors hold 3.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.73M, and float is at 3.54M with Short Float at 27.47%. Institutions hold 2.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FineMark National Bank & Trust with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.36% of the OXBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 1.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 25891.0 shares representing 0.45% and valued at over $48416.0, while Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 11107.0 with a market value of $20770.0.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CABILLOT RAYMOND E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CABILLOT RAYMOND E sold 383,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $3.56 per share for a total of $1.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7225.0 shares.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that CABILLOT RAYMOND E (Director) sold a total of 61,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $2.49 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58248.0 shares of the OXBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Madhu Sanjay (CEO, President) acquired 1,660 shares at an average price of $1.05 for $1743.0. The insider now directly holds 125,231 shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR).

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR): Who are the competitors?

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) is -15.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.