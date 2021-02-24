Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) is 197.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $30.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POLA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.24% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.19, the stock is -26.28% and 18.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 188.51% off its SMA200. POLA registered 407.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 734.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.24.

The stock witnessed a -39.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 243.58%, and is -18.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.16% over the week and 18.38% over the month.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) has around 132 employees, a market worth around $161.77M and $7.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1393.68% and -53.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.40%).

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polar Power Inc. (POLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Polar Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $2.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -377.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 184.70% in year-over-year returns.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Polar Power Inc. (POLA), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.72% while institutional investors hold 25.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.32M, and float is at 6.53M with Short Float at 15.84%. Institutions hold 12.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Arosa Capital Management LP with over 0.41 million shares valued at $1.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.23% of the POLA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.79 million to account for 1.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.14 million shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $0.67 million, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.55% of the shares totaling 69911.0 with a market value of $0.33 million.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Polar Power Inc. (POLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Who are the competitors?

Novanta Inc. (NOVT) is 52.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.