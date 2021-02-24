R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

135 institutions hold shares in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), with 2.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.25% while institutional investors hold 77.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.40M, and float is at 69.08M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 74.93% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Chatham Asset Management, LLC with over 7.07 million shares valued at $10.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the RRD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with 6.55 million shares valued at $14.8 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Diameter Capital Partners LP which holds 4.12 million shares representing 5.76% and valued at over $9.3 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 4.93% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $7.95 million.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is 6.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.72 and a high of $2.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RRD stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -20.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.40, the stock is -4.52% and 3.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -12.09% at the moment leaves the stock 55.42% off its SMA200. RRD registered -9.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4933 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7046.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.27%, and is -7.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.44% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has around 36400 employees, a market worth around $158.52M and $5.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.00. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 233.33% and -17.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $1.16B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.50% in year-over-year returns.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chatham Asset Management, LLC sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.04 million shares.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is trading -4.60% down over the past 12 months. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) is 9.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.