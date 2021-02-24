RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) up 95.65% since start of the year

RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) is 95.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCMT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 8.57% and 51.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.34 million and changing -13.65% at the moment leaves the stock 126.22% off its SMA200. RCMT registered 54.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.9351.

The stock witnessed a 55.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 185.21%, and is -22.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 16.57% over the month.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) has around 3410 employees, a market worth around $47.71M and $157.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 18.84. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.06% and -67.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RCM Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $36.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT), with 3.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.52% while institutional investors hold 32.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.45M, and float is at 8.28M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 24.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.68 million shares valued at $1.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.67% of the RCMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.57 million shares valued at $1.18 million to account for 4.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frontier Investment Mgmt. Co. which holds 0.23 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.44 million.

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vizi Bradley, the company’s Executive Chairman & President. SEC filings show that Vizi Bradley bought 850,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.16 million shares.

RCM Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that BALLOU ROGER H (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the RCMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, MILLER KEVIN D (CFO) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $1.20 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 614,231 shares of RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT).

RCM Technologies Inc. (RCMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) that is trading -17.56% down over the past 12 months. Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is -1.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.9% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 75000.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.6.