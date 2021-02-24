Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Volatility At 8.54%, Should You Add A Position?

42 institutions hold shares in Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.60% while institutional investors hold 48.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.76M, and float is at 3.98M with Short Float at 35.09%. Institutions hold 46.65% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bpifrance SA with over 3.38 million shares valued at $20.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the SQNS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 3.21 million shares valued at $19.42 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Divisar Capital Management LLC which holds 1.75 million shares representing 2.19% and valued at over $10.55 million, while Masters Capital Management, LLC holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $6.04 million.

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is 6.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $9.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SQNS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 41.36% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.45, the stock is -19.58% and -9.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -3.44% at the moment leaves the stock 5.97% off its SMA200. SQNS registered 0.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.08.

The stock witnessed a -20.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.68%, and is -14.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.54% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) has around 208 employees, a market worth around $212.33M and $50.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 94.86% and -32.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-81.80%).

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sequans Communications S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $13.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) that is trading 112.72% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 108.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 66.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.