Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) is 50.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $27.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGH stock was last observed hovering at around $27.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.31% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.94% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.03% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.82, the stock is 39.70% and 44.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 4.76% at the moment leaves the stock 106.85% off its SMA200. TGH registered 202.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 146.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.61.

The stock witnessed a 40.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.11%, and is 35.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.63% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $665.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 424.00% and 3.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $182.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH), with 5.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.59% while institutional investors hold 66.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.52M, and float is at 46.46M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 58.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.91 million shares valued at $41.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.12% of the TGH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 2.58 million shares valued at $36.54 million to account for 4.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.46 million shares representing 4.33% and valued at over $47.18 million, while Ninety One SA (PTY) Ltd holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $26.74 million.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 111.54% up over the past 12 months. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is -17.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.