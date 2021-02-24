These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP)

Retractable Technologies Inc. (AMEX: RVP) is 49.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.97 and a high of $21.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVP stock was last observed hovering at around $16.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.78%.

Currently trading at $16.07, the stock is -8.77% and 13.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 71.45% off its SMA200. RVP registered 862.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.35.

The stock witnessed a 25.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.61%, and is -15.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.64% over the week and 13.28% over the month.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $559.24M and $62.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.00. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 1562.01% and -25.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.70%).

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Analyst Forecasts

Retractable Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 219.60% this year.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP), with 20.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.62% while institutional investors hold 57.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.37M, and float is at 15.33M with Short Float at 25.41%. Institutions hold 22.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.0 million shares valued at $10.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.04% of the RVP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.0 million shares valued at $10.73 million to account for 3.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.77 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $8.28 million, while THB Asset Management holds 1.17% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $4.14 million.

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bigby Walter O Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bigby Walter O Jr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $19.58 per share for a total of $97900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95000.0 shares.

Retractable Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Bigby Walter O Jr (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $20.05 per share for $50125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the RVP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Bigby Walter O Jr (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $37500.0. The insider now directly holds 102,500 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP).

Retractable Technologies Inc. (RVP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pro-Dex Inc. (PDEX) that is trading 33.14% up over the past 12 months. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is 30.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.