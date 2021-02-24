Three Stocks to Track: Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares are 14.46% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.33% or -$0.54 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.54% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.78% and 18.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 06, 2020, Citigroup recommended the ZGNX stock is Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Initiated the stock as an Mkt Perform on August 25, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ZGNX stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.88. The forecasts give the Zogenix Inc. stock a price target range of $69.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.84% or 8.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -10.20% in the current quarter to -$0.99, up from the -$1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.63, up 239.60% from -$9.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.12 and -$0.76. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 16 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 103,040 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 53,892. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TANNENBAUM RENEE P, a Director at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $0.31 million at $20.74 per share on Nov 17. The Director had earlier bought another 8,000 ZGNX shares valued at $0.16 million on Nov 19. The shares were bought at $20.13 per share. Farfel Gail M (EVP/Chief Development Officer) sold 2,573 shares at $28.21 per share on May 12 for a total of $72584.0 while Sagrolikar Ashish M, (EVP & CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) bought 1,000 shares on May 08 for $25450.0 with each share fetching $25.45.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) fell -9.00% and closed at $4.55. Its opening price was $5.00 and its shares traded within the range of $4.50-$5.00. The company now has a market cap of about $‎447,342,025‎. The stock has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of 250.00%.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Mulch Manufacturing, Inc. has signed a contract extension with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF) through 2021. A fourth region has been added to the original three areas, bringing a total to four. In October, the contract was finalized. The mulch contract was extended shortly after the Company reported another successful quarter, with revenue expected to reach $24.5 million and profit expected to surpass $5 million within the nine months to September 30, 2020.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS), on the other hand, is trading around $73.27 with a market cap of $6.44B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.92 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DKS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $597.02 million. This represented 75.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $2.41 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.84 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Jan 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $7.57 billion from $7.15 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $917.51 million, significantly higher than the -$212.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $761.07 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 218,018 shares. Insider sales totaled 618,036 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.75M shares after the latest sales, with -1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 31.80% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 62.99M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. having a total of 502 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $302.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $298.69 million and represent 8.08% of shares outstanding.