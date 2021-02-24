Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) is 24.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.80 and a high of $34.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.75% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 8.4% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.90, the stock is -12.59% and -4.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 26.12% off its SMA200. TBIO registered 211.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.47.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.01%, and is -13.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 9.27% over the month.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $91.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 222.33. Profit margin for the company is -70.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.76% and -33.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.10%).

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Translate Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $17.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,212.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 340.60% in year-over-year returns.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), with 9.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.13% while institutional investors hold 106.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.18M, and float is at 67.18M with Short Float at 7.91%. Institutions hold 93.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 18.04 million shares valued at $332.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.28% of the TBIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.03 million shares valued at $111.12 million to account for 8.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.44 million shares representing 7.32% and valued at over $100.27 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $65.31 million.

Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS sold 82,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $25.07 per share for a total of $2.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43940.0 shares.

Translate Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS (Director) sold a total of 56,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $25.50 per share for $1.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS (Director) disposed off 10,097 shares at an average price of $14.38 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 3,833,122 shares of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO).