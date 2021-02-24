Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

16 institutions hold shares in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.43% while institutional investors hold 60.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.29M, and float is at 3.70M with Short Float at 16.84%. Institutions hold 38.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. with over 0.32 million shares valued at $3.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.68% of the TDAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc with 70000.0 shares valued at $0.84 million to account for 0.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are J. Goldman & Co., L.P. which holds 70000.0 shares representing 0.58% and valued at over $0.84 million, while Texas Yale Capital Corp. holds 0.43% of the shares totaling 51735.0 with a market value of $0.62 million.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDAC) is 9.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $16.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDAC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.74%.

Currently trading at $13.11, the stock is -3.93% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -11.72% at the moment leaves the stock 15.99% off its SMA200. TDAC registered 26.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.67.

The stock witnessed a 5.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.11%, and is -8.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.03% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.28% and -22.29% from its 52-week high.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -245.10% this year.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Trident Acquisitions Corp. (TDAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times.