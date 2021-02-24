Trimble Inc. (TRMB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

711 institutions hold shares in Trimble Inc. (TRMB), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 98.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 250.70M, and float is at 245.15M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 97.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.11 million shares valued at $1.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the TRMB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.32 million shares valued at $1.56 billion to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 22.24 million shares representing 8.89% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while Impax Asset Management Group Plc holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 8.48 million with a market value of $566.21 million.

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is 10.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.01 and a high of $76.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRMB stock was last observed hovering at around $72.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $80.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.97% off the consensus price target high of $92.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.95% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.63, the stock is 3.06% and 6.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 37.69% off its SMA200. TRMB registered 66.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.85.

The stock witnessed a 4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.52%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has around 11484 employees, a market worth around $18.30B and $3.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.72 and Fwd P/E is 27.66. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.97% and -3.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trimble Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $825.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.00% in year-over-year returns.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Trimble Inc. (TRMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTHEWS DARRYL R, the company’s SVP & Sector Head. SEC filings show that MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $74.82 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17066.0 shares.

Trimble Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that PAINTER ROBERT G (President & CEO) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $74.82 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65744.0 shares of the TRMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, PEEK MARK S (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $62.30 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 57,251 shares of Trimble Inc. (TRMB).

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) that is trading 53.04% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -1.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.64.