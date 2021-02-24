Twilio Inc. (TWLO) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is 21.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.06 and a high of $457.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TWLO stock was last observed hovering at around $409.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $510.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.35% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -64.24% lower than the price target low of $250.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $410.59, the stock is 3.16% and 9.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.42 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock 45.45% off its SMA200. TWLO registered 248.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $387.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $312.19.

The stock witnessed a 4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.88%, and is -2.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has around 3664 employees, a market worth around $64.59B and $1.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1466.39. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 503.32% and -10.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.60%).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twilio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $533.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 38.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.30% in year-over-year returns.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Top Institutional Holders

986 institutions hold shares in Twilio Inc. (TWLO), with 668.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.42% while institutional investors hold 85.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.50M, and float is at 139.40M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 85.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.51 million shares valued at $3.56 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the TWLO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.38 million shares valued at $3.51 billion to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 9.26 million shares representing 6.60% and valued at over $3.13 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 5.72% of the shares totaling 8.02 million with a market value of $2.71 billion.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Insider Activity

A total of 156 insider transactions have happened at Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 120 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Karyn, the company’s General Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Smith Karyn sold 1,488 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $425.00 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5101.0 shares.

Twilio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Hu George (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,652 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $425.00 per share for $3.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94831.0 shares of the TWLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Shipchandler Khozema (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,756 shares at an average price of $425.00 for $2.87 million. The insider now directly holds 79,744 shares of Twilio Inc. (TWLO).

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 0.33% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 59.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.