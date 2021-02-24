Which institution holds the most shares in Alteryx Inc. (AYX)

490 institutions hold shares in Alteryx Inc. (AYX), with 573.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 94.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.55M, and float is at 58.26M with Short Float at 9.05%. Institutions hold 94.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.77 million shares valued at $581.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the AYX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 4.62 million shares valued at $562.25 million to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 3.83 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $466.82 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 6.17% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $442.2 million.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is -15.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.17 and a high of $185.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $105.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.08% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.09% off the consensus price target high of $180.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -2.43% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.43, the stock is -16.53% and -15.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -22.25% off its SMA200. AYX registered -23.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.99.

The stock witnessed a -18.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.15%, and is -10.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 1469 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $495.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 199.28. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.26% and -44.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.10%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alteryx Inc. (AYX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $106.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -193.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 195 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 131 and purchases happening 64 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoecker Dean, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stoecker Dean sold 42,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $111.73 per share for a total of $4.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Lal Christopher M (CLO & Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 1,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $115.78 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33467.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Stoecker Dean (Director) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $130.41 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 87,500 shares of Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 0.33% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 59.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.96.