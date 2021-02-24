Which institution holds the most shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

929 institutions hold shares in Aptiv PLC (APTV), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 100.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.06M, and float is at 268.69M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 99.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.08 million shares valued at $3.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the APTV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 22.25 million shares valued at $2.9 billion to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 21.2 million shares representing 8.22% and valued at over $2.76 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 10.64 million with a market value of $1.39 billion.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is 16.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.22 and a high of $159.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APTV stock was last observed hovering at around $156.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.33% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.17% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -102.21% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.66, the stock is 4.19% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.29 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock 50.05% off its SMA200. APTV registered 80.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.70.

The stock witnessed a 8.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.47%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) has around 151000 employees, a market worth around $39.77B and $13.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.41 and Fwd P/E is 30.37. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 419.03% and -4.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aptiv PLC (APTV) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.8 with sales reaching $3.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.10% in year-over-year returns.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Aptiv PLC (APTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Massaro Joseph R, the company’s CFO and SVP, Business Ops. SEC filings show that Massaro Joseph R sold 4,317 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $96.91 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Aptiv PLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 28 that SHERBIN DAVID M (SVP, GC & Secretary) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 28 and was made at $90.00 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87920.0 shares of the APTV stock.

Aptiv PLC (APTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 75.66% up over the past 12 months. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is 72.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.