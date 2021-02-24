Which institution holds the most shares in SVMK Inc. (SVMK)

269 institutions hold shares in SVMK Inc. (SVMK), with 19.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.75% while institutional investors hold 93.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 142.83M, and float is at 122.67M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 81.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 20.83 million shares valued at $532.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.44% of the SVMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.7 million shares valued at $273.5 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 9.66 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $246.75 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 7.94 million with a market value of $202.9 million.

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) is -24.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.35 and a high of $28.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SVMK stock was last observed hovering at around $20.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.72% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 25.81% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.29, the stock is -23.39% and -23.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing -6.68% at the moment leaves the stock -16.02% off its SMA200. SVMK registered -2.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -17.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.44.

The stock witnessed a -27.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.71%, and is -12.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) has around 1367 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $375.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.06. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.31% and -31.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.80%).

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SVMK Inc. (SVMK) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SVMK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $100.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at SVMK Inc. (SVMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blum Lora D, the company’s Chief Legal Officer & Secty. SEC filings show that Blum Lora D sold 4,234 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $21.69 per share for a total of $91831.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SVMK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Cantieri Rebecca (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 5,413 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $22.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the SVMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Clifford Deborah (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,988 shares at an average price of $21.69 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 263,404 shares of SVMK Inc. (SVMK).