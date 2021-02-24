Which Institutions Own Shares In EverQuote Inc. (EVER)?

207 institutions hold shares in EverQuote Inc. (EVER), with 4.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.94% while institutional investors hold 101.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.53M, and float is at 16.50M with Short Float at 15.46%. Institutions hold 86.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shannon River Fund Management Co., LLC with over 1.25 million shares valued at $46.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.13% of the EVER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 1.15 million shares valued at $43.08 million to account for 5.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 1.1 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $40.91 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $39.23 million.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) is 33.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.00 and a high of $63.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVER stock was last observed hovering at around $44.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.22% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.93% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -4.74% lower than the price target low of $47.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.75, the stock is 4.95% and 19.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 11.72% at the moment leaves the stock 12.05% off its SMA200. EVER registered 8.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.56.

The stock witnessed a 22.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.69%, and is -1.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) has around 250 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $323.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.90% and -21.58% from its 52-week high.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $101.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.60% in year-over-year returns.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at EverQuote Inc. (EVER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Neumeier Elyse, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Neumeier Elyse sold 1,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $47.85 per share for a total of $89001.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41992.0 shares.

EverQuote Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Revesz Tomas Jr (Chief Architect) sold a total of 602 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $50.70 per share for $30521.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the EVER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Mendal Jayme (CEO and President) disposed off 665 shares at an average price of $50.81 for $33789.0. The insider now directly holds 192,112 shares of EverQuote Inc. (EVER).