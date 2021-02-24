Which Institutions Own Shares In Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)?

359 institutions hold shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 98.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 179.09M, and float is at 177.86M with Short Float at 12.87%. Institutions hold 97.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 35.46 million shares valued at $602.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.76% of the NKTR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 18.95 million shares valued at $322.14 million to account for 10.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 18.44 million shares representing 10.28% and valued at over $313.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 10.24% of the shares totaling 18.38 million with a market value of $312.43 million.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is 32.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $26.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.84% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -18.58% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.53, the stock is 5.67% and 16.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 13.80% off its SMA200. NKTR registered 0.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.43.

The stock witnessed a 36.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.46%, and is 0.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.20% over the week and 7.39% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $4.06B and $163.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.30% and -15.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.60%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $30.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -166.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zalevsky Jonathan, the company’s Chief R&D Officer. SEC filings show that Zalevsky Jonathan sold 24,141 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $22.37 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Wilson Mark Andrew (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $22.37 per share for $48610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76727.0 shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Thomsen Jillian B. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 11,705 shares at an average price of $22.37 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 164,552 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 3.61% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 3.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.94.