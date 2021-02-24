Who are the Institutional Holders in Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI)?

109 institutions hold shares in Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI), with 37.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.75% while institutional investors hold 64.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.36M, and float is at 40.68M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 27.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with over 8.05 million shares valued at $719.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the BLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 1.46 million shares valued at $130.94 million to account for 2.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.35 million shares representing 2.10% and valued at over $120.67 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.56% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $89.95 million.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) is -24.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.26 and a high of $113.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLI stock was last observed hovering at around $69.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $98.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.4% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.21% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.83, the stock is -10.45% and -19.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -2.18% at the moment leaves the stock -10.62% off its SMA200. BLI registered a gain of 7.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.60.

The stock witnessed a -16.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.91%, and is -11.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $59.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.96% and -40.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $19.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.00% this year.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KHANDROS IGOR Y, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KHANDROS IGOR Y sold 159,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $82.56 per share for a total of $13.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.21 million shares.

Berkeley Lights Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that WIIG Communications Management (10% Owner) sold a total of 183,018 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $82.56 per share for $15.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.28 million shares of the BLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, MARKS MICHAEL E (Director) disposed off 55,162 shares at an average price of $82.56 for $4.55 million. The insider now directly holds 3,700,007 shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI).