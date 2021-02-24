Who are the Institutional Holders in Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)?

11 institutions hold shares in Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY), with 349.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.89% while institutional investors hold 18.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.13M, and float is at 3.15M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 18.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 1.1 million shares valued at $8.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.14% of the BWAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen and Company, LLC with 0.42 million shares valued at $3.19 million to account for 16.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. which holds 0.32 million shares representing 12.88% and valued at over $2.43 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.84% of the shares totaling 21100.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) is 16.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $12.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWAY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.68% off the consensus price target high of $14.75 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.75, the stock is -0.76% and 11.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -12.76% at the moment leaves the stock 28.30% off its SMA200. BWAY registered -27.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.86.

The stock witnessed a -12.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.78%, and is -11.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 6.39% over the month.

Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) has around 107 employees, a market worth around $97.41M and $21.28M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 71.57% and -28.10% from its 52-week high.

Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brainsway Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $5.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.