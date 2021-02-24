Who are the Institutional Holders in Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)?

2 institutions hold shares in Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 1.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.17M, and float is at 33.00M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 1.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Index Venture Associates III Limited with over 6.82 million shares valued at $282.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.28% of the OZON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.32 million shares valued at $178.9 million to account for 2.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 3.04 million shares representing 1.46% and valued at over $125.91 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 0.96% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $82.37 million.

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) is 50.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.09 and a high of $68.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OZON stock was last observed hovering at around $66.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.09% off its average median price target of $4037.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.89% off the consensus price target high of $5607.35 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 98.17% higher than the price target low of $3405.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.30, the stock is 6.54% and 22.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -6.16% at the moment leaves the stock 25.23% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.91.

The stock witnessed a 17.13% In the last 1 month and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.77% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) has around 13432 employees, a market worth around $12.03B and $1.19B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.56% and -9.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.50%).

Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ozon Holdings PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $463.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -243.50% this year.