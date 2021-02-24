Who are the Institutional Holders in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE)?

69 institutions hold shares in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE), with 10.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.64% while institutional investors hold 97.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.27M, and float is at 23.36M with Short Float at 23.03%. Institutions hold 72.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.42 million shares valued at $16.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the SBE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Oxford Asset Management Llp with 0.38 million shares valued at $3.62 million to account for 1.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. which holds 0.34 million shares representing 1.07% and valued at over $13.43 million, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.70% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $8.77 million.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) is -17.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $49.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBE stock was last observed hovering at around $36.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.11% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.87% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.87% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.18, the stock is -14.60% and -16.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -8.57% at the moment leaves the stock 64.87% off its SMA200. SBE registered 239.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 225.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.91.

The stock witnessed a -16.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.33%, and is -10.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.43% over the week and 7.86% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 253.73% and -32.94% from its 52-week high.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -734.90% this year.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 548,350 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $10.21 per share for a total of $5.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.06 million shares.