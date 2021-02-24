Who are the Institutional Holders in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

317 institutions hold shares in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), with 3.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.09% while institutional investors hold 105.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.90M, and float is at 42.27M with Short Float at 17.78%. Institutions hold 98.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.53 million shares valued at $279.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.53% of the CAKE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.27 million shares valued at $158.4 million to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.93 million shares representing 8.62% and valued at over $145.69 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 4.16% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $70.23 million.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is 45.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.52 and a high of $57.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAKE stock was last observed hovering at around $53.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.26% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -49.42% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.79, the stock is 11.49% and 27.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 72.21% off its SMA200. CAKE registered 28.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.32.

The stock witnessed a 26.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.17%, and is 7.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has around 46250 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.55. Profit margin for the company is -7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.45% and -5.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Analyst Forecasts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $591.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ames Edie A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ames Edie A bought 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $30.45 per share for a total of $39586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5940.0 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $34.90 per share for $27920.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13122.0 shares of the CAKE stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading 60.03% up over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 78.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -49.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.