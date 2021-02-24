Who are the Institutional Holders in Vericel Corporation (VCEL)?

200 institutions hold shares in Vericel Corporation (VCEL), with 525.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 98.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.27M, and float is at 44.89M with Short Float at 8.00%. Institutions hold 96.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 4.52 million shares valued at $139.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.94% of the VCEL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with 4.02 million shares valued at $124.22 million to account for 8.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.29 million shares representing 7.25% and valued at over $101.71 million, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $85.5 million.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) is 53.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $53.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $48.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.07% off its average median price target of $48.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.66% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.37, the stock is 1.38% and 25.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 106.89% off its SMA200. VCEL registered 150.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 187.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.65.

The stock witnessed a 14.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.38%, and is -7.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) has around 241 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $118.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47370.00 and Fwd P/E is 153.80. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 598.67% and -12.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.10%).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vericel Corporation (VCEL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vericel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.20% in year-over-year returns.

Vericel Corporation (VCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Vericel Corporation (VCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopper Jonathan Mark, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Hopper Jonathan Mark sold 24,235 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $26.54 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4331.0 shares.

Vericel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Halpin Michael (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $26.28 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2279.0 shares of the VCEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, ZERBE ROBERT L MD (Director) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $23.55 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 31,795 shares of Vericel Corporation (VCEL).

Vericel Corporation (VCEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 39.44% up over the past 12 months. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is 74.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.08.