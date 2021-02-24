Who is the Top Investor In Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)?

786 institutions hold shares in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP), with 225.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 97.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.56M, and float is at 155.38M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 97.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.35 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.36% of the BXP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.21 million shares valued at $1.53 billion to account for 10.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.74 million shares representing 5.61% and valued at over $825.88 million, while TCI Fund Management Ltd holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 8.36 million with a market value of $790.46 million.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) is 6.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.69 and a high of $145.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BXP stock was last observed hovering at around $96.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.68% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.25% off the consensus price target high of $145.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -20.4% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $101.14, the stock is 9.10% and 7.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock 13.43% off its SMA200. BXP registered -29.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.02.

The stock witnessed a 10.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is 9.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.20% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) has around 760 employees, a market worth around $15.65B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.26 and Fwd P/E is 33.13. Profit margin for the company is 50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.13% and -30.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $695.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KOOP BRYAN J, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that KOOP BRYAN J bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $78.00 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2585.0 shares.

Boston Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that DUNCAN BRUCE W (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $74.12 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21000.0 shares of the BXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, DUNCAN BRUCE W (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $75.47 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 16,000 shares of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP).

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is 1.50% higher over the past 12 months. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -31.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.