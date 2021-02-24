Who is the Top Investor In Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)?

703 institutions hold shares in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.91% while institutional investors hold 94.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.09M, and float is at 167.52M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 93.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.55 million shares valued at $2.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.79% of the EXAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.2 million shares valued at $1.88 billion to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 10.3 million shares representing 6.09% and valued at over $1.36 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 8.29 million with a market value of $1.1 billion.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is 4.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.25 and a high of $159.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $142.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.61% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.62% off the consensus price target high of $226.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 9.93% higher than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $138.71, the stock is -4.01% and -1.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -2.54% at the moment leaves the stock 29.73% off its SMA200. EXAS registered 45.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.57.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.56%, and is -10.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $22.48B and $1.49B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -56.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 293.49% and -13.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.30%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $393.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -777.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ORVILLE JACOB A, the company’s General Manager, New Ventures. SEC filings show that ORVILLE JACOB A sold 1,696 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $143.38 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5445.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that COWARD D SCOTT (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 1,980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $140.79 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1301.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Elliott Jeffrey Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,020 shares at an average price of $142.66 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 40,313 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading 158.34% up over the past 12 months. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is 30.59% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.