Who is the Top Investor In Trex Company Inc. (TREX)?

544 institutions hold shares in Trex Company Inc. (TREX), with 617.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 102.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.77M, and float is at 115.18M with Short Float at 6.69%. Institutions hold 101.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.2 million shares valued at $1.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.53% of the TREX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.32 million shares valued at $864.08 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 4.95 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $414.04 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 4.33 million with a market value of $362.76 million.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.11 and a high of $107.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TREX stock was last observed hovering at around $100.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.03% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.13% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -12.54% lower than the price target low of $81.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.16, the stock is -8.63% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -9.01% at the moment leaves the stock 22.56% off its SMA200. TREX registered 77.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.93.

The stock witnessed a -7.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.00%, and is -12.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has around 1332 employees, a market worth around $10.53B and $817.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.26 and Fwd P/E is 50.06. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.30% and -15.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trex Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $238.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Trex Company Inc. (TREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gupp William R., the company’s Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Gupp William R. sold 7,040 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $72.16 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Trex Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Cline James E (Director) sold a total of 12,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $137.59 per share for $1.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24347.0 shares of the TREX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Gupp William R. (Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 3,334 shares at an average price of $137.39 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 51,480 shares of Trex Company Inc. (TREX).

Trex Company Inc. (TREX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) that is trading 207.75% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.46.