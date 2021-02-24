Who is the Top Investor In Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)?

784 institutions hold shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM), with 602.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 67.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 449.13M, and float is at 448.20M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 67.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.58 million shares valued at $900.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.80% of the WPM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 21.24 million shares valued at $886.53 million to account for 4.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 16.2 million shares representing 3.60% and valued at over $676.2 million, while Capital World Investors holds 3.43% of the shares totaling 15.42 million with a market value of $643.46 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) is -5.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.66 and a high of $57.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WPM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.91% off the consensus price target high of $70.67 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -1.64% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.64, the stock is -0.98% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -13.00% off its SMA200. WPM registered 19.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.63.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.94%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $17.88B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.68 and Fwd P/E is 25.61. Profit margin for the company is 41.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.43% and -31.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $315.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.10% in year-over-year returns.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 120.58% higher over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 97.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.