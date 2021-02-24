Why Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is 18.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.95 and a high of $239.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $213.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.37% off its average median price target of $202.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.7% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -126.61% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $210.75, the stock is -2.95% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 53.90% off its SMA200. ETSY registered 310.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $156.81.

The stock witnessed a -1.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.69%, and is -7.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 1209 employees, a market worth around $25.82B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 123.53 and Fwd P/E is 96.81. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 603.67% and -11.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $511.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 98.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 89.40% in year-over-year returns.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

790 institutions hold shares in Etsy Inc. (ETSY), with 822.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 91.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.09M, and float is at 125.24M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 90.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.9 million shares valued at $2.47 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.03% of the ETSY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.7 million shares valued at $1.73 billion to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.23 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $1.47 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 4.86 million with a market value of $864.91 million.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 337 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 267 and purchases happening 70 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fisher Michael T, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Fisher Michael T sold 5,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $210.27 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12824.0 shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Buckley Merilee (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 908 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $210.33 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 363.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, PATEL GOYAL KRUTI (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 6,800 shares at an average price of $201.57 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 26,975 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is trading 64.71% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.