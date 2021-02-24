Why should you keep an eye on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is 16.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.00 and a high of $46.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.2% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -54.76% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.88, the stock is 3.99% and 9.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 17.74% off its SMA200. BWA registered 39.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.94.

The stock witnessed a 4.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.01%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $10.85B and $10.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.38 and Fwd P/E is 9.41. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.00% and -3.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BorgWarner Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $3.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 57.90% in year-over-year returns.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Top Institutional Holders

808 institutions hold shares in BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), with 925.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.39% while institutional investors hold 91.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 244.52M, and float is at 235.05M with Short Float at 5.60%. Institutions hold 91.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.86 million shares valued at $999.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.57% of the BWA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.23 million shares valued at $742.96 million to account for 7.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.59 million shares representing 5.15% and valued at over $486.4 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.32% of the shares totaling 10.55 million with a market value of $407.74 million.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Demmerle Stefan, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Demmerle Stefan sold 3,125 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $36.85 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

BorgWarner Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Weng Volker (Vice President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $37.85 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28640.0 shares of the BWA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Aaron Craig (VP & Treasurer) disposed off 4,572 shares at an average price of $42.65 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 10,971 shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) that is trading 71.63% up over the past 12 months. Visteon Corporation (VC) is 75.66% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.