Why should you keep an eye on Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) is 25.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.50 and a high of $34.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPX stock was last observed hovering at around $33.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.13% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 6.17% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.78, the stock is 14.15% and 19.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 50.52% off its SMA200. TPX registered 56.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.84.

The stock witnessed a 17.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.19%, and is 6.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) has around 7400 employees, a market worth around $6.66B and $3.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.65 and Fwd P/E is 12.51. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 514.18% and -0.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.20%).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $996.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Top Institutional Holders

420 institutions hold shares in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.90% while institutional investors hold 96.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 206.40M, and float is at 203.61M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 94.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.75 million shares valued at $506.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 36.35% of the TPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.19 million shares valued at $437.2 million to account for 31.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 15.15 million shares representing 29.37% and valued at over $409.12 million, while H Partners Management, LLC holds 22.87% of the shares totaling 11.8 million with a market value of $318.6 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rao Bhaskar, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Rao Bhaskar sold 94,772 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $33.45 per share for a total of $3.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that MONTGOMERY DAVID (EVP Global Business Strategy) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $33.50 per share for $1.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the TPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, MONTGOMERY DAVID (EVP Global Business Strategy) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $29.50 for $1.48 million. The insider now directly holds 943,166 shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX).

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 27.36% up over the past 12 months. Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is 0.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.78.