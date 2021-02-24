Will Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is 21.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $17.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROIC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.37% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.79% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.21, the stock is 7.96% and 14.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.18 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 36.31% off its SMA200. ROIC registered -4.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.53.

The stock witnessed a 12.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.70%, and is 4.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $284.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.52 and Fwd P/E is 65.10. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.56% and -4.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $68.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Top Institutional Holders

330 institutions hold shares in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), with 2.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.49% while institutional investors hold 98.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.22M, and float is at 115.02M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 95.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.17 million shares valued at $283.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.94% of the ROIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.59 million shares valued at $235.54 million to account for 14.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 6.58 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $88.07 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 5.97 million with a market value of $80.0 million.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zorn Eric S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Zorn Eric S bought 29,112 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $9.22 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93946.0 shares.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) that is trading -1.87% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.19.