A peek at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Who has invested in It?

100 institutions hold shares in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 27.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.81M, and float is at 88.69M with Short Float at 12.38%. Institutions hold 26.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.64 million shares valued at $6.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.23% of the ACRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.98 million shares valued at $4.93 million to account for 4.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rock Springs Capital Management, LP which holds 3.78 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $4.69 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 1.9 million with a market value of $2.35 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) is 67.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $2.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -150.6% lower than the price target low of $0.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.08, the stock is -10.23% and 12.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.97 million and changing 10.05% at the moment leaves the stock 37.64% off its SMA200. ACRX registered 40.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1333 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6156.

The stock witnessed a -13.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.84%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.62% over the week and 11.23% over the month.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $236.70M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 196.55% and -29.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (340.90%).

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 178.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 264.20% in year-over-year returns.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Angotti Vincent J., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Angotti Vincent J. bought 7,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $10035.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) that is trading -67.44% down over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is 23.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.07.