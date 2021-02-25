A peek at Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM): Who has invested in It?

41 institutions hold shares in Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM), with 7.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.71% while institutional investors hold 68.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.94M, and float is at 59.08M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 61.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 11.82 million shares valued at $9.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.86% of the SONM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 4.5 million shares valued at $3.5 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC which holds 3.56 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $2.58 million, while Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds 3.88% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $1.99 million.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) is 58.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SONM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 42.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is 3.06% and 28.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 5.50% at the moment leaves the stock 40.06% off its SMA200. SONM registered -63.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0114 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7847.

The stock witnessed a 12.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.98%, and is -19.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.86% over the week and 13.90% over the month.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) has around 403 employees, a market worth around $77.88M and $65.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.74% and -65.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-66.60%).

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $14.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -205.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TIRVA ROBERT L., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that TIRVA ROBERT L. sold 7,826 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $0.86 per share for a total of $6695.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Sonim Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Wilkinson Thomas Wiley (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $0.75 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.73 million shares of the SONM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Hochschild Maurice (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.75 for $11250.0. The insider now directly holds 134,000 shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM).