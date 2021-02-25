A peek at T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO): Who has invested in It?

66 institutions hold shares in T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO), with 7.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.81% while institutional investors hold 13.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.79M, and float is at 140.78M with Short Float at 6.48%. Institutions hold 12.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.19 million shares valued at $7.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.18% of the TTOO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 4.36 million shares valued at $5.4 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.2 million shares representing 1.49% and valued at over $2.73 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.89% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $1.63 million.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) is 100.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTOO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.33% lower than the price target low of $2.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is -10.24% and 26.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.5 million and changing 13.24% at the moment leaves the stock 69.11% off its SMA200. TTOO registered 241.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3630 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5554.

The stock witnessed a 17.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 119.47%, and is -21.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.59% over the week and 14.57% over the month.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $379.89M and $13.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 955.32% and -34.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-584.90%).

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T2 Biosystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $7.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 118.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 159.40% in year-over-year returns.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gibbs Michael Terrence, the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Gibbs Michael Terrence sold 7,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $14997.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65347.0 shares.

T2 Biosystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Sprague John M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $2.04 per share for $10710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35485.0 shares of the TTOO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Barclay Alec (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 7,280 shares at an average price of $2.06 for $14997.0. The insider now directly holds 65,247 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO).