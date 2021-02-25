Analysts suggest Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) could spike -437.14% in a year

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) is 17.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NXTD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -437.14% off the consensus price target high of $0.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -437.14% lower than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.88, the stock is 7.06% and 29.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.01 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 176.12% off its SMA200. NXTD registered 382.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 322.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5980 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7758.

The stock witnessed a 60.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 423.68%, and is -45.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.22% over the week and 23.46% over the month.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) has around 30 employees, a market worth around $77.04M and $12.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 782.63% and -45.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD), with 5.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.87% while institutional investors hold 15.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.25M, and float is at 27.65M with Short Float at 9.86%. Institutions hold 12.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.65 million shares valued at $1.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.45% of the NXTD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 0.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.34% and valued at over $0.25 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 97552.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading 171.81% up over the past 12 months. Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is 47.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -92.67% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.16.