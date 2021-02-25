Analysts suggest TechnipFMC plc (FTI) could spike 52.56% in a year

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is 2.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $12.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $9.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.56% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -153.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is -6.78% and -7.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.01 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock 16.38% off its SMA200. FTI registered -36.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.50%, and is -2.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $13.35B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.35. Profit margin for the company is -42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.32% and -41.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $3.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.30% in year-over-year returns.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

517 institutions hold shares in TechnipFMC plc (FTI), with 3.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 84.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 449.40M, and float is at 446.38M with Short Float at 5.73%. Institutions hold 83.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 30.2 million shares valued at $283.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.72% of the FTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bpifrance SA with 24.69 million shares valued at $232.07 million to account for 5.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pzena Investment Management, LLC which holds 24.67 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $231.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 20.2 million with a market value of $189.85 million.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLEARY JOHN C G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLEARY JOHN C G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $5.08 per share for a total of $25400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51633.0 shares.

TechnipFMC plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that OLEARY JOHN C G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $5.35 per share for $26750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46633.0 shares of the FTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Piou Olivier (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.41 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 65,965 shares of TechnipFMC plc (FTI).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -13.69% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.97% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.38.