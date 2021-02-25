Analysts suggest TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) could spike -202.07% in a year

TransEnterix Inc. (AMEX: TRXC) is 600.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $6.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TRXC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $1.45 for the next 12 months. It is also -202.07% off the consensus price target high of $1.45 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -202.07% lower than the price target low of $1.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.38, the stock is 0.64% and 71.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.82 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 354.11% off its SMA200. TRXC registered 280.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 947.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5400 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1952.

The stock witnessed a 15.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 924.56%, and is -14.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.73% over the week and 20.22% over the month.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) has around 160 employees, a market worth around $524.77M and $2.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1464.29% and -36.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-272.90%).

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TransEnterix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.10% in year-over-year returns.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.05% while institutional investors hold 26.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.73M, and float is at 98.12M with Short Float at 6.83%. Institutions hold 25.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.16 million shares valued at $1.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.51% of the TRXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.43 million shares valued at $0.89 million to account for 1.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Masters Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.63% and valued at over $0.56 million, while Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.48% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $0.43 million.

TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Milne David Bruce, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Milne David Bruce sold 147,058 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.