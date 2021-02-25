Are we looking at the next big move in Baidu Inc. (BIDU)?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is 40.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.00 and a high of $354.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $322.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -18.6% off its average median price target of $2326.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.54% off the consensus price target high of $2905.83 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 77.63% higher than the price target low of $1358.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $304.01, the stock is 7.29% and 26.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.19 million and changing -5.77% at the moment leaves the stock 97.48% off its SMA200. BIDU registered 144.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $265.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $171.26.

The stock witnessed a 19.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 123.36%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 37779 employees, a market worth around $90.91B and $16.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.92 and Fwd P/E is 24.75. Profit margin for the company is 22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 270.74% and -14.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a “Buy”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.66 with sales reaching $4.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.50% in year-over-year returns.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

1,004 institutions hold shares in Baidu Inc. (BIDU), with 839.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 69.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 339.83M, and float is at 266.87M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 68.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.75 million shares valued at $2.76 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.73% of the BIDU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 9.51 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 3.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.49 million shares representing 3.52% and valued at over $2.05 billion, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.19% of the shares totaling 8.59 million with a market value of $1.86 billion.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -14.26% down over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 50.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.55% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.