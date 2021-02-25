Are we looking at the next big move in Immunome Inc. (IMNM)?

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) is 346.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $63.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IMNM stock was last observed hovering at around $28.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 14.73% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.93% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.93% higher than the price target low of $54.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.24, the stock is 90.28% and 167.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 51.67% at the moment leaves the stock 206.20% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.12.

The stock witnessed a 142.24% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 304.11%, and is 94.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.06% over the week and 19.94% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 366.20% and -32.20% from its 52-week high.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunome Inc. (IMNM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunome Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $2.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in Immunome Inc. (IMNM), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.00% while institutional investors hold 14.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.82M, and float is at 7.07M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 10.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alpine Global Management, LLC with over 0.79 million shares valued at $7.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the IMNM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prentice Capital Management, LP with 0.42 million shares valued at $4.03 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.34 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $3.29 million, while Cerity Partners LLC holds 1.16% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $1.19 million.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Immunome Inc. (IMNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAPP MICHAEL, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAPP MICHAEL bought 83,332 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 06 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.