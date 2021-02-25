Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Volatility At 15.24%, Should You Add A Position?

38 institutions hold shares in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS), with 2.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.18% while institutional investors hold 21.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.60M, and float is at 17.30M with Short Float at 16.92%. Institutions hold 19.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.05 million shares valued at $1.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.17% of the CLBS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.34 million shares valued at $0.49 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anson Funds Management LP which holds 0.24 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $0.34 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $0.3 million.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) is 48.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLBS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25%.

Currently trading at $2.12, the stock is -5.15% and 12.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.81 million and changing 13.37% at the moment leaves the stock 12.07% off its SMA200. CLBS registered -28.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8077.

The stock witnessed a -7.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.21%, and is -10.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.24% over the week and 12.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 101.90% and -56.65% from its 52-week high.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davidson Michael H., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davidson Michael H. bought 55,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $99945.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vericel Corporation (VCEL) that is trading 196.29% up over the past 12 months. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) is 82.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 95.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.