Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

21 institutions hold shares in Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.12% while institutional investors hold 29.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.49M, and float is at 28.82M with Short Float at 5.75%. Institutions hold 23.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.59 million shares valued at $21.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.59% of the EVGN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with 2.76 million shares valued at $12.96 million to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 0.6 million shares representing 1.64% and valued at over $2.82 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 1.30% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $2.23 million.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is 42.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $10.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVGN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 55.33% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is -14.89% and 9.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 115.82% off its SMA200. EVGN registered 381.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 378.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.05.

The stock witnessed a 1.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.75%, and is -24.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 11.78% over the month.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $244.49M and $0.81M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 793.33% and -34.56% from its 52-week high.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is trading 331.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.8.