First Horizon Corporation (FHN) – The -0.18% Downside Potential Remains

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) is 33.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $16.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FHN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.85% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -3.21% lower than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.03, the stock is 11.73% and 19.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.79 million and changing 1.92% at the moment leaves the stock 52.54% off its SMA200. FHN registered 13.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.96.

The stock witnessed a 17.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.27%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has around 5017 employees, a market worth around $9.04B and $1.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.81 and Fwd P/E is 11.21. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.61% and 0.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Horizon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $755.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 58.10% in year-over-year returns.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Top Institutional Holders

559 institutions hold shares in First Horizon Corporation (FHN), with 8.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 85.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.69M, and float is at 546.40M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 84.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.85 million shares valued at $725.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the FHN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 50.69 million shares valued at $646.75 million to account for 9.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 30.63 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $390.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 21.06 million with a market value of $268.68 million.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Restel Anthony J, the company’s SEVP Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Restel Anthony J sold 45,843 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $16.11 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

First Horizon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that JORDAN D BRYAN (President and CEO) sold a total of 97,149 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $15.62 per share for $1.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.84 million shares of the FHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, BROWN MICHAEL J (President – Regional Banking) disposed off 36,616 shares at an average price of $14.49 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 629,323 shares of First Horizon Corporation (FHN).

First Horizon Corporation (FHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) that is trading 26.28% up over the past 12 months. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is 38.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.45.