Here are the top Institutional holders of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) shares

59 institutions hold shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.94% while institutional investors hold 65.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.48M, and float is at 45.91M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 63.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 16.57 million shares valued at $58.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 31.86% of the BW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is SCW Capital Management, LP with 1.56 million shares valued at $5.47 million to account for 3.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.45 million shares representing 2.79% and valued at over $5.09 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 2.71% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $4.94 million.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) is 107.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.17% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 39.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.30, the stock is 11.55% and 41.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 8.31% at the moment leaves the stock 126.88% off its SMA200. BW registered 70.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 193.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.64.

The stock witnessed a 13.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.97%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.14% over the week and 11.78% over the month.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $633.42M and $566.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.51. Profit margin for the company is -16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 848.05% and -11.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-247.00%).

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $148M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Howe Alan B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Howe Alan B bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $5.85 per share for a total of $11700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70606.0 shares.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Moeller Philip D (Director) bought a total of 5,128 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $5.85 per share for $29999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5128.0 shares of the BW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Morgan Jimmy B (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 12,821 shares at an average price of $5.85 for $75003.0. The insider now directly holds 94,224 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW).