Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)

541 institutions hold shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN), with 19.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.19% while institutional investors hold 98.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 462.40M, and float is at 452.25M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 94.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 41.73 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the ELAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 41.44 million shares valued at $1.27 billion to account for 8.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 34.87 million shares representing 7.39% and valued at over $1.07 billion, while Primecap Management Company holds 6.89% of the shares totaling 32.53 million with a market value of $997.73 million.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is 2.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.17 and a high of $34.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.05% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -26.2% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.55, the stock is 6.54% and 4.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock 16.40% off its SMA200. ELAN registered 7.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.24%, and is 5.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has around 5760 employees, a market worth around $15.11B and $2.92B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.67. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.98% and -7.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.30% in year-over-year returns.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT sold 54,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $29.84 per share for a total of $1.63 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.45 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that HOOVER R DAVID bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $28.62 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, HOOVER R DAVID acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $28.24 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 36,075 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN).