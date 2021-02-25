Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

65 institutions hold shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), with 60.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.02% while institutional investors hold 27.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.90M, and float is at 84.80M with Short Float at 6.29%. Institutions hold 16.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.6 million shares valued at $125.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the HYLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.17 million shares valued at $35.82 million to account for 1.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Handelsbanken Fonder AB which holds 2.08 million shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $34.22 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $26.62 million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYLN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.23% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -38.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.58, the stock is -5.57% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.17 million and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -28.13% off its SMA200. HYLN registered 65.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.19.

The stock witnessed a -3.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.94%, and is -10.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.74% over the week and 10.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.53% and -71.74% from its 52-week high.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17..