Is Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) a good stock to buy now?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) is 134.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $4.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 43.95% higher than the price target low of $3.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.13, the stock is 9.99% and 52.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.52 million and changing 10.36% at the moment leaves the stock 88.94% off its SMA200. SLRX registered 158.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 126.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6432 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0478.

The stock witnessed a 65.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 222.19%, and is -21.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.90% over the week and 19.69% over the month.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $49.46M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 283.65% and -39.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.50%).

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 93.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.40% in year-over-year returns.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.23% while institutional investors hold 27.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 16.28M with Short Float at 3.35%. Institutions hold 26.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.66 million shares valued at $1.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.96% of the SLRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AIGH Capital Management LLC with 1.51 million shares valued at $1.37 million to account for 6.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Worth Venture Partners, LLC which holds 0.36 million shares representing 1.51% and valued at over $0.33 million, while Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.53% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $0.11 million.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANISH ARNOLD C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANISH ARNOLD C bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $0.98 per share for a total of $3920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11350.0 shares.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Arthur David J. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $1.01 per share for $2020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the SLRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Rosenblum Mark J (Exec VP Finance, CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $5000.0. The insider now directly holds 12,000 shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX).